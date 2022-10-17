Members of the students union at the Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh allegedly vandalised the chamber of the RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha.

According to sources, the incident occurred at about 11 in the morning, when the student union’s executive members arrived for an appointment with the VC to discuss several issues.

The altercation reportedly took place over the RGU Students’ Union’s demand to re-implement the “hostel prefect system”. The vandalisation was caused by the attitude of the VC, the source confirmed.

No FIR has been lodged so far, a source confirmed.

EastMojo was unable to reach the police for comments. The story will be updated as and when we receive a comment from the police.

