Arunachal: Former AAPSU leader appointed PPA general secretary

Itanagar: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has appointed Marli Kamki, former student leader of the Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), as its general secretary.

Marli joined the PPA on Saturday in the presence of its president Kafha Bengia, secretary general Kaling Jerang and other leaders at the party headquarters here.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Consequent to his joining, he was appointed as the general secretary of the PPA’s state executive body.

Speaking on the occasion, Marli said PPA’s philosophy and ideals made him join the political outfit.

“Having properly analysed various political parties and their functioning, I found the PPA to be the most suited for the overall growth and development of Arunachal and its people. The PPA, has since its inception, been working tirelessly for the people and fighting for their due rights,” Marli said.

Further calling upon the people to join and strengthen the lone regional political party of Arunachal, he said it was time that the people, especially youngsters and intellectuals cutting across the socio-political and religious divide, join the people’s movement under the PPA banner.

A native of Dego Kamki Village under Kamba Circle of West Siang district, Marli also served the Galo Students’ Union (GSU) in various capacities.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Assam’s electorate strength for Cong presidential polls at 289

Trending Stories









