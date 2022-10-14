Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state government will enact a special law to curb paper leaks in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

He told reporters that the leakage of the APPSC examination paper is a major setback for the public of the state, especially for the aspirants and the students.

“In view of the gravity of the issue, the government called a special cabinet meeting and decided to table a strong law to stop such acts,” he said.

He said the cabinet decided to form a strong standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) and the APPSC to prevent the repetition of such acts.

The decision was based on the inquiry committee report constituted by the government after getting the complaints, he added.

When asked about the suspension of only two officials, Khandu said the APPSC is an autonomous body and the state government has no direct control over it.

“So, only the secretary and joint secretary have been suspended as they had been deputed by the state government,” he said.

“For this reason, the cabinet has decided to merge the cadre system of APPSC with the secretariat,” he said.

Khandu further said Union law minister Kiren Rijiju is also monitoring the situation and urged the CBI director to investigate the scam deeply.

“If the CBI takes up the case, it will not only investigate the present fiasco but also all the exams conducted by the APPSC in the past,” the CM said.

