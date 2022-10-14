Arunachal: APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam resigns

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman Nipo Nabam resigned from his post on Friday amid mounting pressure from several quarters over the recent examination paper leak fiasco.

Nabam, who tendered his resignation “on moral grounds”, submitted his papers to Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Friday evening.

Nabam in a statement later said: “In the matter of the unpleasant APPSC fiasco perpetrated by an officer of the Arunachal Public Service Commission on the infamous paper leakage of the written examination (mains) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), I being the head of the Commission feel it prudent and rationale to put in my papers on moral ground.”

He said that the “state is facing unpleasant situations out of the infamous paper leakage

“I have put in my papers owning (to) moral responsibility for the omissions and commissions of the officer of the Commission, by instantly acting on the advice of the supreme and apex social council of the community, I belonged (to) – the Nyishi Elite Society (NES). I have specifically implored upon the governor to accept my resignation forthwith and deemed to have demitted my position as the Chairman of the State Public Service Commission,” Nabam said.

The state government had on Thursday replaced three officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) it had suspended following the assistant engineer (civil) examination paper leak case.

The government had earlier suspended APPSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and joint secretary and controller of examination Suraj Gurung on Wednesday.

The paper leakage incident came to light after one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the APPSC examination himself, filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station on August 29 claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

A case was accordingly registered at the Itanagar police station and 10 persons including APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang have been arrested so far.

The state government has also recommended a CBI probe into the case.

