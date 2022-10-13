Arunachal: Suspended APPSC officials replaced

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has replaced three officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) who were suspended following the recent assistant engineer (civil) examination paper leak fiasco.

D Verma, the secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has been given additional charge of the Commission as its secretary while Balijan additional deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo has been appointed the joint-secretary and controller of examinations.

The additional commissioner Rakesh Tacho is now the deputy secretary of the APPSC.

The state government had on Wednesday suspended the commission’s secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and joint-secretary Suraj Gurung.

The development came after a meeting regarding the “reformation of the APPSC” held between chief minister Pema Khandu, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU).

The chief minister had during the sitting assured the students’ bodies to suspend the commissioner, secretary, and members of the commission after a cabinet meeting.

The chief minister had, however, pointed out that other major decisions for the suspension of the commissioner, secretary and members would be taken by the governor as the APPSC is an autonomous body.

The paper leakage incident came to light after one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the APPSC examination himself, had on August 29 filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

A case was accordingly registered at the Itanagar police station and 10 persons have been arrested so far.

The state government has also recommended a CBI probe into the case.

