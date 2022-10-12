Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government is all set to honour the unsung heroes of the state by constructing war memorials for the Anglo-Khamti, Anglo-Abor and Ninu Wancho-Anglo wars across the state and a war museum in the capital, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein said on Tuesday.

Mein said that the unsung heroes will also be honoured on Arunachal’s Statehood Day next year with citations or mementoes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing a joint meeting of the Core Committee on Unsung Heroes and Research Team of the Rajiv Gandhi University here on Tuesday, Mein said “the state must celebrate its unsung heroes by giving them a befitting tribute.”

“Theatre shows, photo exhibitions and workshops on unsung heroes will be a part of the celebration,” he said.

The members present in the meeting later also resolved to submit documents of Arunachal’s unsung heroes for the National Tribal Freedom Fighter’s museum in Gujarat.

Earlier the research team briefed the house on the outcome of their visits to various Institutes in the United Kingdom.

The Arunachal Pradesh government had in 2021 formed an Unsung Heroes Core Committee to conduct research on the contribution of various personalities of the state in the country’s freedom struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The committee has been tasked to collect and examine authentic documents, archives, journals, etc., available in libraries and other places, seek comments from eminent personalities and others in this regard, visit places of relevant historical interests and take steps as deemed fit to give recognition to the unsung freedom fighters of Arunachal.

The committee with the support of RGU has so far identified 15 unsung heroes, 100 freedom fighters and 64 martyrs from various communities of Arunachal which have also been recognized by the Government of India.

The next review meeting of the committee will be held on December 20 next during which the RGU team will present a comprehensive report of their documentation.

Among others, education minister Taba Tedir, advisor to deputy chief minister Anupam Tangu, and RGU vice-chancellor Saket Kushwaha attended the meeting.

Also Read | Arunachal: 31 labourers stranded on Dibang River island rescued

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









