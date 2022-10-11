Guwahati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across Northeast India over the next couple of days.

According to an IMD report, the state of Arunachal Pradesh is expected to receive widespread thunderstorms and rains with isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday, October 11.

Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura might experience fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday as well.

The weatherman has forecast similar conditions on October 12 for all the Northeastern states. While widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected all over the state of Arunachal, all the other Northeastern states might receive scattered rains and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The northeastern region collectively recorded below-average rainfall during the four monsoon months from June to September.

Within the Northeast, the Assam-Meghalaya subdivision recorded 1600.7 mm of rain (9 per cent deficit), the NMMT states (Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura) registered 943.2 mm of precipitation (28 per cent deficit) and Arunachal Pradesh received 1430.3 mm (15 per cent deficit).

