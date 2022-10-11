Pasighat: High alert has been sounded in the low-lying areas of East Siang district following the rising water levels in the Siang River.

East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu, who took stock of the situation on Tuesday, appealed to the people residing in low-lying areas to refrain from venturing into the river and nearby water bodies to prevent any eventualities.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He, however, asked the people not to panic as the water resources and disaster management departments are keeping a vigil on the situation.

“Any impending danger would be informed to the people in advance,” he said.

Taggu also directed the government officials to not leave the district headquarters and stay alert to deal with the situation.

Pasighat water resources department executive engineer Gonong Pertin informed that he is in constant touch with Abhijit Kasliwal, his counterpart at the Central Water Commission (CWC) in Dibrugarh.

Kasliwal is also the in-charge of CWC Guaging Station for Siang River at Tuting, Yingkiong and Pasighat.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Pertin, the Guaging Station has so far not witnessed any abnormal water flow the upstream of Siang River.

“The WRD staff is also assessing the damages caused by the downpour of this week,” he said.

Meanwhile, East Siang district disaster management officer Tsangpa Tashi informed that Pasighat recorded the highest rainfall in the past 25 years on October 10 and 11 (482 mm and 480 mm respectively).

“The Siang River is in a rising mode due to this but flowing below the danger mark,” he said.

According to Tashi, the danger level is 153.96 and Tuesday’s measurement was 152.12.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tashi said the SDRF teams are monitoring the situation closely by visiting all vulnerable areas under Pasighat Township.

Highway executive engineer Dabe Perme informed that the Pasighat-Pangin road has snapped at the 64 km area while the Pasighat-Siger road has been blocked at several locations due to heavy landslides.

“Men and machinery have been deployed at all these locations to clear the same,” Perme said.

Power department executive engineer Tarik Mize informed that the Sille River has washed away the electric poles and other electrical accessories on the 11kv line linking Sille to the 12-mile area.

Also Read | Heavy rains to lash Arunachal Assam, Sikkim, rest of Northeast

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









