Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday launched a book titled ‘The McMahon Line — A century of discord’ at Raj Bhavan here.

The book has been authored by former Arunachal Pradesh Governor and former Chief of Army Staff General (Retd) J J Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the book with its factual and research details is of huge contemporary relevance.

“The book highlights the evolution of the Indo-Tibetan boundary and analyses the nuances of British India’s Indo-Tibet policy,” he said.

Impressed by the in-depth research work behind the book, Mishra said Singh, who is known as a ‘Soldiers General’ will now be known as a ‘Historians’ General’.

Referring to the McMahon Line, the Governor recalled the contributions of Major Bob Khathing and the then Governor Jairamdas Daulatram in securing the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also cited the Doklam, Galwan and Balakot incidents and said that with strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the territorial integrity of our country is secure.

“India today is a strong, self-reliant and vibrant nation, which can defend itself,” Mishra said.

Khandu and Singh also spoke on the occasion while Padma Shri awardee Mamang Dai and entrepreneur Oken Tayeng participated in the discussion on the theme of the book with the author.

Among others, First Lady Neelam Misra, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, General Singh’s wife Anupama Singh, cabinet ministers, legislators, chief secretary Dharmendra and DGP Satish Golcha were present on the occasion.

