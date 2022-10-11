Roing: As many as 31 labourers of the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) stranded on an island of the Dibang River at Bomjir near here since Monday were successfully rescued and brought back to safety on Tuesday.

The labourers were stranded on the island due to the rise in the water level after heavy downpours, officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out by the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with the support of the Lower Dibang Valley district administration, police, fire service personnel and local fishermen.

The team reached the incident site at around 8 am and started the operation at around 8.30 am.

The stranded labourers were brought to safety by late afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Lower Dibang Valley district disaster management office has extended its appreciation to Gumin Lego, a local and fishermen Nitesh Sahani, Bijay Sahani and Gajendra Sahani for their help in rescuing the PGCIL workers.

