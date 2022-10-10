Tinsukia: Suspected militants of the NSCN-KYA allegedly shot dead a 70-year-old trader in the heart of Longding town in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The deceased, identified as Atar Singh Sharma, hailed from Haryana and owns a grocery shop at Longding in Arunachal Pradesh. He came to Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh 40 years back.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

According to sources, suspected militants of the NSCN-KYA came in a vehicle and fired shots at the victim while he was inside his shop along with his wife.

The victim reportedly sustained two bullet injuries and succumbed while on way to the community health centre (CHC) in Longding.

“Two empty cases of bullets used in automatic rifles have been recovered from the incident site,” Superintendent of Longding police Vikram Harimohan Meena said.

He said that two accused had been arrested till now following a massive manhunt that was launched immediately after the incident.

The police official, however, remained tight-lipped on the identity, association, and reason behind the killing of the businessman.

“As of now we cannot confirm the identity of the outfit behind the killing,” Meena added.

“The recent opposition to extortion activities by the NSCN (K-YA) from civil society in Longding, Changlang, and Tirap has frustrated the outfit, which may be the reason behind the incident,” a source said.

Meanwhile, traders in Longding have called for a complete shutdown in Longding town demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

