Itanagar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) have asked Chief Minister Pema Khandu to give verbal assurance on the demands made by them within a couple of days.

The unions threatened to resort to democratic movements in the state if the CM failed to do so.

The AAPSU and ANSU had on September 29 served a joint seven-day ultimatum to the state government demanding immediate suspension of all the incumbent officials and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) assistant engineer (civil) examination question paper leakage fiasco.

Addressing media persons at the Press Club here on Saturday, ANSU president Nabam Dodum said the written response from the chief minister’s office (CMO) about their demand is not satisfactory and hence the CM should give a verbal assurance.

The chief minister, who should be much concerned over the matter, should not have left for a tour at this time, he added.

The CMO in separate letters to the unions had stated that Khandu was out of the station and would be meeting the members of the unions once he was back.

“The APPSC issue is a matter of grave concern and sentimental for the aspirants and the public. Therefore, the state government should immediately act upon the joint demands of the unions,” Dodum said.

The state witnessed a series of corruption in the APPSC in 2014, 2017, and now 2022. This indicates the failure of the state government in reforming the Commission, he said.

Dodum said the entire case against the Commission should be reinvestigated by the CBI as the unions have evidence to prove that the investigating officer did not perform his duty fairly.

He resented a “secret guideline book” which according to him has not been made available to the aspirants by the APPSC.

Dodum also cited the court’s observation that there was a question paper leak in 2014.

He further pointed out that the aspirants won a case for “out of syllabus questions” in the 2017 exams.

“Surprisingly, the APPSC with the help of confidential guidelines won the case, which clearly indicates the officials are involved and the investigation process was poor,” he said.

He asked the state government why the officials and members of the Commission were still performing their duty and had not been terminated.

“If anything goes wrong during the democratic movement, the state government should later not blame the unions, ” he said, seeking to know why the APPSC continued to outsource the printing of the exam question papers.

AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali also sought reinvestigation into the 2014 and 2017 cases claiming that the investigating officer misled the matter.

He said the CM should immediately call for a cabinet meeting along with the representative from AAPSU and ANSU on the matter.

Accordingly, the CM should write a letter to the Governor to terminate the officials and members of the commission, he said.

Tali said the guidelines of the Commission should be reformed with the participation of members from AAPSU and ANSU.

We will not back down until our demands are accepted, he said.

The paper leakage incident came to light after one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the APPSC examination himself, had on August 29 filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

A case was accordingly registered at the Itanagar police station and 10 persons have been arrested so far.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI probe into the fiasco.

