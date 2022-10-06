Itanagar: Former Junior India team goalkeeper Gumpe Rime of Arunachal Pradesh has been selected by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for FIFA’s Coach Educator Development Pathway Project, India-2022.

Rime is the only one from Northeast India to be selected for the FIFA coach education programme.

The AIFF had selected a total of 25 coach educators to be part of the pathway project which will be led by the senior manager of FIFA coaching development Mohmmed Basir, FIFA Technical Expert Mohammed Bassem and Director Coach Education AIFF Savio Medeira.

The project will comprise activities like e-learning, online and on-site modules, as well as individual mentoring.

The 25 coach educators have already completed the e-learning module in September and are set to take part in another online module from October 3-18. This will be followed by the on-site module in Goa from November 1 to 5.

Rime is a head coach of goalkeeping at Reliance Foundation Young Champs, based in Navi Mumbai. A native of Aalo, West Siang, Rime played for 16 years as a professional footballer representing various clubs across India. He holds AFC A coaching license, the first and only from Arunachal to hold such a license.

Rime is one of the first two goalkeeping coach educators in India.

He was the goalkeeping coach for India in the AFC Asia Cup, 2017. He has the distinction of representing India as a player as well as a coach. He also represented India in the Asian Youth Football championship in 1994 and was also the goalkeeping coach for India in the AFC U23 Asia Cup, 2018.

