Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, has inspected the status of under-construction Jang to Mago road in Tawang District.

Constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the 23-km-long strategic road will reduce the distance to Tulung La Pass along the Indo-Tibet border, located at around 17,600 feet above sea level.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The road will also boost tourism to Mago Village which is the ‘treasure house of hot springs’.

It will be of utmost significance for the defence personnel, as the stretch will support military movement near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), maintaining a stern lookout on the Chinese troops.

Khandu on Thursday posted a video, mentioning that only a 3km stretch is left for formation cutting. The road will be ready within two months, he further said.

See more Trekked to see status of under construction Jang to Mago Road.



The road is strategic as it will cut short distance to Tulung La Pass on border of Tibet-China as well as boost tourism to Mago – treasure house of hot springs.



Don't miss a chance to visit Mago & take a hot bath. pic.twitter.com/KiJu5mo90o — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 6, 2022

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Trekked to see the status of under construction Jang to Mago Road. The road is strategic as it will cut short distance to Tulung La Pass on border of Tibet-China as well as boost tourism to Mago – treasure house of hot springs. Don’t miss a chance to visit Mago & take a hot bath.”

Also read | Arunachal: Army helicopter crashes in Tawang, one pilot dead

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









