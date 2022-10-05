Guwahati: One Army personnel died, and another was injured following a helicopter crash near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang crashed on October 5 (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both pilots were evacuated to nearest Military Hospital. One of the pilots, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured, succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained,” the army informed.

At the time of filing this report, there was no information on whether any civilian had been injured in the incident.

This is not the first helicopter crash in Tawang. In 2017, five IAF crew members and two Army officers were killed after an Airforce’s Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed. The chopper was on an air maintenance mission when it crashed.

