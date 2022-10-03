Itanagar: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal police has arrested three more people in connection with Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) assistant engineer (civil) examination question paper leak case.

SIC superintendent of police Anant Mittal on Tuesday said that the SIC has arrested Binam Jomang (31) and Talung Jomang (52), who are both government officials, and one Loth Ezing (26), a civilian, in connection with the case.

Binam was serving as a junior engineer (contractual) in the Panchayati Raj department at Lekang in Namsai district while Talung was an agriculture field assistant in Pangin, Siang district. Ezing, the official said, is a native of Ruksin, East Siang district.

SP Mittal said that the arrests were made following the transfer of the case from Itanagar police to the SIC on September 27.

With the arrest of the three individuals, the total arrests made in the case had risen to nine.

The Itanagar police had earlier arrested APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang (53), Jeju Institute teacher Akhilesh Yadav, exam candidate Thomas Gaduk (26), father of Thomas, Tanyang Gaduk (57), Tarak Pangin government primary school junior teacher Tama Saroh (53) and courier runner Dilip Saha in connection with the paper leak.

“The investigation is ongoing and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail. Also, all the legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation,” SP Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice to the aggrieved aspirants.

The paper leak incident came to light after Gyamar Padung, a candidate for the APPSC examination, had on August 29 filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

A case was accordingly registered at the Itanagar police station and the arrests are a follow-up of the same.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI probe into the fiasco.

