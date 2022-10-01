Guwahati: Even as the Northeast continues to protest against the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday extended the Act for another six months in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Tirap, Changland, and Longding districts and areas under Namsai & Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district have been declared as “disturbed areas”.

In Nagaland, areas in 9 districts, including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto have been marked as “disturbed” under the contentious Act.

The Home Ministry had reduced areas under AFSPA in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland after extra-judicial murders of 13 innocent civilians in Oting village of eastern Nagaland’s Mon district spurred a movement for the rolling back of the 1958 Act. Tripura revoked the Act in 2015, and in Meghalaya, which was under the AFSPA for 27 years, the MHA revoked the Act on April 1, 2018.

Often termed as ‘draconian’ the AFSPA gives power to armed forces and CRPF deployed in “disturbed areas” to kill anyone acting in contravention of law, arrest anyone and search any premises without a warrant.

