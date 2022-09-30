MOHANBARI: Both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam have once again agreed to resolve the decades-long interstate border row amicably.

The regional committees of Namsai, Lohit, and Lower Dibang Valley of Arunachal and Tinsukia district of Assam met for the second joint meeting at the Arunachal Bhawan in Dibrugarh on Thursday following which the pledge was reiterated.

Arunachal deputy chief minister Chowna Mein said both the state governments are committed to resolve the seven decades-old boundary dispute after the BJP-led NDA government came into power in both the states as well as at the centre.

Mein, who is also chairman of the regional committee of Namsai and Lohit district, said, “We are proceeding in the right direction under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah.”

See more The boundary issue between Namsai & Tinsukia Dist and Lohit & Tinsukia Dist is almost sorted out, as there is no boundary dispute in these two districts.



Outcome of Inter-Regional Committee meetings will be submitted to Chief Ministers of Assam & Arunachal before 15th October. pic.twitter.com/yvNq5dRq8n — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) September 29, 2022

Mein, however, added that whatever little differences exist on the proposed ‘as in and where is basis’ between the district administrations of both sides, will be amicably resolved between the two legislators from both sides in consultation with the stakeholders.

He said the report of the joint meeting of the regional committees will be submitted to the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh before October 15 next.

The first joint meeting of the inter-state regional committees was held on August 22, 2022, at Namsai, after the field inspection of the inter-state border areas.

In the meeting, boundary issues between Lower Dibang Valley district and Tinsukia district were also discussed. However, the regional committees decided to make another joint field inspection of the border areas between the two districts before submitting any report.

The Assam side was led by Border Protection & Development minister Atul Bora, MLA Bolin Chetia, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia deputy commissioners, and superintendents of police.

Health and Family Welfare minister Alo Libang, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Jummum Ete Deori, Karikho Kri, Mutchu Mithi, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, deputy commissioners of Namsai, Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley, and Lohit and Namsai superintendents of police attended the meeting from Arunachal side.

