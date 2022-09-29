Arunachal's picturesque Mechukha valley to get connected by air

Itanagar: The picturesque Mechukha valley in Shi-Yomi district would soon be connected with the DO-288 fixed-wing aircraft services.

The development comes almost a year after the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed an agreement with Alliance Air to lease out Dornier DO-228, a 16-seater aircraft, for their operation in the landlocked areas of Arunachal Pradesh, under the Civil Aviation Ministry’s UDAAN scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Besides connecting all feasible Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the state with fixed-wing passenger services, the initiative also aims to bolster tourism and make air travel affordable and accessible to all.

The “Made in India” DO-228 services have already been introduced in Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro.

Accordingly, a meeting to discuss matters pertaining to the ALG and civil terminal at Mechukha was convened by state legislative assembly speaker P D Sona with the officials of Indian Air Force (IAF) and Shi-Yomi district administration at his office here on Wednesday.

PD Sona meeting IAF officers

Emphasizing the importance of air service for the remote Shi-Yomi district, Sona, who also represents the area, said “once operational, the fixed-wing passenger services will not only benefit the people of the district but also the tourists who want to visit the enchanting valley.”

Sona said proper coordination between the civil administration and IAF is very crucial for safety and security of the aircraft and passengers as well as dual utilization of the ALG.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He suggested the IAF to constantly keep in touch with the district administration for any kind of assistance or to sort out issues, if any.

The speaker also urged the IAF authorities to give early clearance for construction of the entry/exit gate at the civil terminal for early start of the air service.

Sona further suggested constructing proper inlets and outlets for free-flow of water in the ALG and nearby areas, especially during the monsoon season.

Also Read | Arunachal: Change.org petition calls for Rito Riba to return to Indian Idol

Trending Stories









