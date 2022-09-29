Ziro: In yet another historic development for Arunachal Pradesh, the ‘Made-in-India’ civil Dornier 228 aircraft of Alliance Air made a successful trial landing at the Ziro airstrip in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

The 17-seater aircraft which had senior flight operation inspector Captain Vijay Kumar, pilots Captain Trilok Singh Negi and Captain Nishit Tare and a cabin crew member on board landed at the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Ziro at around 12.30 pm.

The plane had taken off from Dibrugarh in eastern Assam.

The twin-engine Dornier aircraft is an upgraded version of Vayudoot aircraft that operated at Ziro ALG 20 years back, the pilots informed.

The pilots said that the aircraft took 50 minutes to reach Ziro from Dibrugarh as they had to strictly follow the “laid down air traffic routes”.

Captain Kumar informed that the directorate general of civil aviation will soon issue an ‘Aerodrome Certificate’ to Ziro ALG after which commercial flights can start operating.

On issues of safety, security and smooth flight operations at the ALG, Captain Kumar informed that the mushrooming high-rise buildings near the ALG and the tall trees at Dolo Mando forest range are potential threats to the flight operations.

Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime who was also present at the ALG to witness the trial landing assured to initiate necessary corrective measures at the earliest for smooth and safe flight operations.

Also present was Tanw Supun Dukun (TSD) general secretary Taku Chatung who had voluntarily donated 700.80 square meters of private land for the construction of the civil terminal. Chatung said that the long pending demand of the people of Ziro Valley for air connectivity had been finally met with the landing of the Dornier aircraft.

After Tezu and Pasighat, Ziro ALG is the third in Arunachal Pradesh where the Dornier aircraft will provide fixed-wing passenger services to the people.

The development in Ziro comes almost a year after Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed an agreement with Alliance Air to lease out Dornier DO-228 for their operation in the landlocked areas of Arunachal Pradesh, under the Civil Aviation Ministry’s UDAAN scheme.

Besides connecting all feasible ALGs in the state with fixed-wing passenger services, the initiative also aims to bolster tourism and make air travel affordable and accessible to all.

