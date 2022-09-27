Itanagar: An ULFA(I) militant was nabbed near the Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, an Assam Rifles officer said on Tuesday.
The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles apprehended the militant from Noglo village near the Myanmar border on Monday, he said.
The militant was identified as Dibjyoti Senapati alias Dipen Asom, a resident of Dibrugarh in Assam, he added.
During interrogation, the militant told the security personnel that he crossed over to India after deserting his camp in Myanmar due to harsh living conditions and lack of motivation, the officer claimed.
Also read | Veteran star Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ULFA(I) militant nabbed in Arunachal Pradesh
- Tripura: Cong MLA Sudip Barman bats for action squad to fight against drugs
- Nagaland Lottery September 27: Check Dear Moon Tuesday lottery result
- Prateek Kuhad to perform in Guwahati. Details here
- Death toll rises to 64 in Bangladesh boat capsize
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for September 27