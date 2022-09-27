Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra has emphasized on streamlining the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to reclaim its prestige and trust amongst the people of the state.

The governor, who met chief minister Pema Khandu at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday, shared his grave concern over the APPSC’s assistant engineer (civil) examination question paper leakage fiasco and commended the state government for recommending a CBI inquiry into the case.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Khandu had on Monday announced that his government would recommend a CBI probe into the paper leakage case.

According to the CM “the CBI probe would help get clarity into the entire fiasco and would also set precedent so that no one dares to commit acts of corruption in the APPSC as well as the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board.”

Matters related to the Hollongi Airport, law and order and developmental projects were also discussed during the meeting.

Mishra appreciated Khandu for his proposal to get the Greenfield Airport at Hollongi inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM had also laid the foundation for the airport on February 08, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The governor and chief minister also discussed several issues of Arunachal Pradesh to be taken up in the ensuing North Eastern Council meeting which is scheduled to be held in Guwahati on October 09.

He insisted on strengthening the road communication network, particularly the orphan roads which will be beneficial for the people of both sides of the inter-state boundary.

Earlier, the chief minister briefed Mishra about his meeting with the prime minister and other ongoing developmental projects in different parts of the state.

Also Read | ULFA(I) militant nabbed in Arunachal Pradesh

Trending Stories









