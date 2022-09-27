Arunachal CM sends off sportspersons for National Games



Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday accorded a warm send-off to the Arunachal contingent of sportspersons who will be competing in various events at the 36th National Games.

The grand sporting event is being held in Gujarat from September 29.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Interacting with the sportspersons at his office here, Khandu wished them the best.

“Your hard work and dedication to your chosen sport have given you this rare opportunity to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the national level sporting event. Keep the spirit of sportsmanship close to your heart no matter if you win or lose,” he advised.

Khandu expressed happiness that this time, under the banner of the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), the largest ever contingent from the state will participate in five events at the National Games.

The Arunachal contingent consists of 24 members including support staff, officials and one sports journalist. The players will be participating in five events of wushu, weightlifting, skateboarding, boxing and judo.

“Aim for the Gold and give your best. If you lose, don’t give up hope. More opportunities will come your way. Keep your chin up and know that every Arunachalee is behind you,” Khandu said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The chief minister assured all support from the state government. He said all required facilities and logistics will be taken care of by the state government through the department of sports and AOA.

“We will ensure that your morale and performance are not affected due to any lack of basic facilities,” he assured.

Khandu also revealed that the state government will soon review the cash incentives provided to meritorious sportspersons of the state.

“We will sit and discuss it with AOA and other stakeholders and certainly enhance the number of cash incentives provided to meritorious sportspersons,” he informed.

During the formal send-off ceremony, the Chief Minister launched the sports kit for the Arunachal contingent.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also present on the occasion were AOA president and also state education minister Taba Tedir and AOA secretary general BamangTago.

The Arunachal contingent will be headed by Abraham K Techi as the chief-de-mission with Dr Tadang Minu as the deputy chief-de-mission.

Both the AOA president and secretary general will accompany the Arunachal contingent for the inaugural ceremony on September 29. The event will conclude on October 12.

Also Read | Arunachal govt wants CBI probe into APPSC question paper leak case

Trending Stories









