Arunachal Pradesh Governor presents citations to three Army units

Itanagar: To motivate Indian Army units guarding the territorial integrity of the country along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Monday presented citations to three army units at the Raj Bhavan here.

The governor presented citations to the 97 Field Regiment, the First Battalion of Arunachal Scouts and the 25th Battalion of the Madras Regiment, for their professional competence and elan, which they have displayed in their area of operational responsibilities, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Commanding Officer of 97 Field Regiment Col Vivek Pathak, Subedar Major S N Yadav and junior most gunner of the unit, Gunner Surjeet received the Governor’s citation while, Commanding Officer of 1st Battalion of Arunachal Scouts Col Mukul Sati, Subedar Major Dorjee Khandu Bapu and junior most Sepoy Azepso Ngadong received the citation.

For the 25th Madras regiment, Commanding Officer Col Saurabh Kumar Mishra, Subedar Major R Jay Kumar and junior most Sepoy Manu received the citation, the sources said.

Mishra exhorted the commanding officers and troops to continue maintaining the highest order of inviolability of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and urged them to uphold discipline, hard work and empathy in the face of any situation or challenge as professional mission oriented men of the Indian Army.

The governor commended the 97 Field Regiment for displaying praiseworthy zeal in rendering support to the civil administration and also for helping the local population by providing them welfare and humanitarian assistance, including promotion of educational and sports activities, environmental sensitivity, women empowerment, medical facilities and rescue of civilians and tourists stranded during the natural calamities.

He also appreciated the officers and personnel of First Arunachal Scouts, for being the benevolent ‘force multiplier dons of Arunachal’. He also appreciated their outstanding empathy and humanism towards the civil population. He commended the battalion for assisting the district administration and local people at the time of emergencies, particularly in fire accidents.

The governor also lauded 25 Madras Regiment for rendering humanitarian assistance to people in remote border villages by providing them medical care and other welfare assistance.

He praised the battalion for contributing to nation building through empowerment schemes for the local population, as also for promoting sports activities, training the local youth for Army recruitment and assisting the civil administration as part of its operation Sadhbhavna, the sources added.

