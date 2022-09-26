Ziro: The Arunachal Pradesh government will recommend a CBI probe into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) assistant engineer (civil) examination question paper leak, chief minister Pema Khandu informed on Monday.

The CM stated that the recommendation would be sent to the investigating agency by the end of Monday.

Terming the question paper leak as unfortunate, Khandu said, “Though the BJP government has been trying its best to root out corruption from the state, it seems to make a comeback in one form or the other.”

“Likewise, corruption has made its comeback in the APPSC, which is one of the premier recruitment agencies of the state. This has not only shaken the government but the entire state, especially the youths who have been studying hard with a dream of serving the state,” Khandu said while addressing reporters here.

The chief minister said such incidents of corruption demoralize the people.

“I’ve been trying a lot to bring about reforms and transformation in the state, however, even I am demoralised now. Hence, looking into the gravity of the situation, I am recommending this matter to the CBI for further investigation,” Khandu said.

The CM said that a CBI probe would help get clarity into the entire fiasco and would also set precedent.

Khandu further said the APPSC and the state government have already constituted enquiry committees to look into the question paper leak case.

“The transformations and reforms that need to be made in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Commission would be made after we get the reports from these committees,” the chief minister said.

With regards to the future of the aspirants who missed their last chance, Khandu said that the matter would be discussed in the cabinet and they would be given “relaxation”.

It may be mentioned here that one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the APPSC examination himself, had on August 29 filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

A case was accordingly registered, after which 5 people, including APPSC deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang were arrested by the police.

Several organisations have since demanded the termination of Jerang as and the APPSC chairman and secretary.

