Arunachal: CM assures support to Everester Tapi Mra's family

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured all possible support to the family members of Everester Tapi Mra to overcome their crisis, besides endorsing their request to renew the rescue and relief operations.

Khandu, who met Mra’s family members at his office here on Friday, later directed the chief secretary to urgently discuss the matter with the authorities concerned for the government to take the required actions on the same.

Mra’s family members were accompanied by members of the Tagin Cultural Society.

Mra, along with his assistant Niku Dao are missing since August 17 after they embarked on an expedition to Mount Kyari Satam, one of the highest peaks of the state, located in the East Kameng district.

The search and rescue operation for the missing mountaineers was called off on Wednesday owing to extreme weather conditions and poor visibility at the Mount Khyarii Satam’s base camp areas.

The Tagin Cultural Society had on Thursday appealed to the state government to airlift mountaineers to conduct an on-ground search operation.

