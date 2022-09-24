Tawang: As many as 24 tuberculosis patients undergoing treatment at the Khandro Drowa Sangmo (KDS) district hospital here were adopted by the three legislators of the Tawang district on Saturday.

The patients have been adopted by Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi and Mukto MLA and also chief minister Pema Khandu, under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

The MLAs have registered themselves as Ni-Kshay Mitras by adopting the patients of their respective assembly constituencies under the National TB Elimination Programme, an official press release informed.

On Saturday, an event was organized at the hospital where the patients received their first month’s food basket (additional nutritional support), containing 3 kgs of rice, 1.5 kgs of pulses, 250 grams of edible oil, 1 kg of milk powder and an egg tray through Tawang DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema.

Expressing gratitude to the MLAs, Dr Neema appealed to all to adopt TB patients regularly to defeat TB and make India TB-free.

District Tuberculosis officer (NTEP) Dr Urgen Lhamu informed that there are 24 TB patients currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Out of the 24 patients, 2 are from Mukto, 7 are from Lumla and 15 are from Tawang.

KDS district hospital medical superintendent Dr Thutan Tsering and NTEP officials were also present at the event, the release added.

