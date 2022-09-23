Itanagar: Hundreds of students and aspirants of various competitive examinations, including the public joined a mass protest rally organised by the Paper Leakage Issue Committee (PLIC) of AE (Civil) from Akashdeep to the Tennis Court here on Friday.

The protest was against the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the question paper leak in the AE (civil) exam conducted recently.

The protesters demanded the termination of the APPSC chairman and secretary, a fast-track investigation into the recent paper leak episode, CBI or ED probe against the main accused, Taket Jerang, also the controller of the examination.

PLIC chairman Techi Puru told media persons that the students will not appear in any exam under the present Commission members.

“Most of the members are already under the scanner due to the recent controversy but no one was convicted and they are still in the commission,” he said.

We urge the authority to terminate the Chairman, Secretary of the APPSC as well as let the CBI and ED inquiry against all the officers of the Commission, Puru said.

Former chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Jarjum Ete said the state needs more youths like Gyamar Padung to put an end to such corruption.

Padung, a candidate of the APPSC AE examination himself, was the one to file the police complaint claiming that he suspected that the paper had been leaked.

This is not the first time that the state civil service commission has been found involved in corruption, Ete said.

“If an employee (Jerang) of the commission has been working inside the office since 1992, he alone will not be corrupt. There will be many like him which the state government should root out so that such corruption practice is put to an end,” Ete said.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Toko Mina said unless the roots of corruption in the commission are cut down, such practices would continue in the days to come. “The APPSC commissioner and secretary should be terminated and not suspended. Both the officials should clarify the allegation and assure the aspirants of proper investigation,” Mina said, adding that the trade license of the JEJU coaching centre should be cancelled if found guilty.

The police have so far arrested six people in connection with the case registered in the Itanagar police station.

The state government has also set up a committee to investigate the case and directed it to submit a report within 15 days.

AAPSU intervention

Meanwhile, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) president Dozi Tana Tara has assured the union’s support to the aspirants affected by the question paper leak.

“The union took up the issue officially from Friday and it will leave no stone unturned to bring structural reforms to the commission as well as to deliver justice to the aspirants,” Tana said on Friday.

He said every single charter of demand on the issue will be placed before the state government and the union will ensure that they are fulfilled.

“I also appeal to the aspirants and students not to target a particular community. They should rather come together for structural reform of the commission in the larger interest of the state,” he said.

Demand for CBI probe

The North East Human Rights Organization (NEHRO) has demanded a CBI investigation into the paper leak issue.

The NEHRO has also criticized the state government for “being involved in corruption”.

“The recent leakage of AE (Civil) proves that from the top of the government to its lowest level is corrupted. And there are very possibilities of involvement of influences over the commission to achieve benefits by higher ups,” the NEHRO said.

The APPSC has already said that fresh examinations will be held.

