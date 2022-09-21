Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), in an order issued on Tuesday, stated that the AE (Civil) examination will be conducted again with a fresh date in due course of time.

APPSC Secretary Jayanta Kr Ray said candidates who appeared in the prelims test would be eligible to reappear in the examination.

The decision to re-conduct the entire examination process was made following the records and materials found during the investigation into the question paper leak, he said.

As the matter is still under investigation by the SIT and the police, the commission will ensure that the examination is conducted at the earliest, Ray added.

The prelims test was conducted on June 12, while the mains examination was held on August 26 and 27.

The order for the re-conducting of the examination came following the arrest of five people by the capital police in connection with the question paper leak ahead of the prelims and mains examinations for the AE post.

Ray also said the examinations for women medical officers, veterinary officers, and assistant conservators of forest, PGT and dairy development officers remain cancelled due to administrative reasons.

Fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified in due course of time, he added.

Meanwhile, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has asked Capital SP Jimmy Chiram to conduct a free and fair investigation into the APSSC question paper leak issue.

The association, while appreciating the Capital Police for arresting five accused persons in the case, asked the SP to award exemplary punishment to those involved in the crime.

“It is a matter of shameful act that how such prestigious institution’s question paper was leaked for which the chairman and secretary of the APPSC should be suspended immediately for breach of trust of the public, negligence of duty and incompetency to hold the office,” the ANYA observed and added that the people of the state have no more faith on the Commission as it has miserably failed to conduct a single exam without controversy.

The ANYA also castigated the state government for its failure to check corruption in APPSC.

