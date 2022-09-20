Arunachal: Two NSCN-K (YA) cadres apprehended in Jairampur

Jairampur: In a major jolt to the NSCN-K (YA) organization, the 19th Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police jointly apprehended two active cadres from Jairampur between September 18 and 19.

Based on inputs about the presence of active cadres of banned outfit organizations, a joint operation of 19th Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police was launched on September 18 in a general area of 17 miles in Jairampur.

During a two-day operation, the team apprehended two active cadres identified as 38-year-old Meatu Meyak, native of Lazu circle, Tirap and 18-year-old Moring Kenlo, a Myanmar national of NSCN-K (YA) from 17th miles, Jairampur.

During sustained interrogation, Meyak disclosed the area where he had hidden arms and ammunition. Accordingly, a follow-up operation was launched on September 19 along with the apprehended cadres and items were recovered from their hideout area.

A 7.65 mm pistol with magazine, 9 rounds of live ammunition, 140 detonators, approx 200 gm of TNT, mobile phones, suspected wild animal teeth, Myanmar stamps and other incriminating documents were recovered from the hideout area.

Meyak had been in active contact with the chairman of NSCN-K (YA) and other senior cadres for a long time. Recently, he had undergone two months of special arms training in Myanmar from April to June 2022. He also allegedly took part in the recent firefight in between security forces and NSCN-K (YA) at Pangsau Pass Indo-Myanmar border on August 9, 2022.

