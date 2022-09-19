Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra on Monday urged student officers to make soldiers, sailors, and air warriors stakeholders for the promotion of their operational and logistical missions.
Addressing student officers at the Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, the governor lauded the excellent man management in the armed forces and said it now necessitates a participative stakeholder concept.
The commanders in the armed forces get authority by appointment but they must win the loyalty and obedience of the troops by their loyal actions towards juniors, an official communique quoted Mishra as saying.
Their official conduct should have six tenets – transparency, accountability, probity, equal dispensation, self-audit, and mid-course correction, he said.
Those military commanders who earn their reputation for these values, for sure, become the real promoters of good civil-military relations, he said.
The governor is a former faculty at the College of Combat at Mhow. In 2003, the college was renamed the Army War College.
