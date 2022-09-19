Itanagar: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged all stakeholders to educate and impart the message of wildlife conservation among the masses for working towards a climate-resilient forestry practice in consonance with the Pakke Declaration.

Chairing the third meeting of the XXIII Arunachal Pradesh State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) on Saturday, the chief minister emphasised the concept of carbon credit and said that carbon trading is gaining popularity globally.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He said the focus should be on earning green revenue.

See more Chaired the meeting of #ArunachalPradesh State Board for Wildlife in Itanagar today.



The board cleared proposals for 9 projects located at different places in the state – all for forest clearance – for submission to the central government for further perusal. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ls87VkHHWW — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 17, 2022

“Government of India is taking the issue of climate change with utmost sincerity and seriousness. So, we all need to work collectively to maintain our forest cover and our forests will remain only if we conserve our wildlife. It should not be just the duty of the government but each and every individual. If we resolve to do this and mobilise people in their own capacity, we can maintain the glory of our beautiful state,” he said.

State Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Mama Natung; vice-chairman of the State Board for Wildlife, Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan and newly joined PCCF Jitendra Kumar also attended the meeting.

Khandu suggested the introduction of alternative livelihood options like ecotourism, incorporation of environmental education in academic institutions and encouraging clean energies like hydropower and solar, thereby creating a holistic balance between conservation and development.

“We need sustainable development in the state. Our developmental efforts need to be supplemented with a stable ecosystem,” he insisted.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I am also happy to inform you that we have adopted a collaborative approach for sustainable development in the state and for this we are collaborating with various stakeholders in achieving our developmental vision. In the State Board for Wildlife also multiple stakeholders have their representation. Our collective efforts will certainly yield the expected result of a carbon-neutral state,” Khandu pointed out.

Meanwhile, several proposals – all for forest clearance – were approved by the Board for submission to the central government for further perusal.

Some of the major proposals approved by the board include forest clearance for the establishment of a new Border Outpost (BOP) at Balua and Helipad; BOPs at Bruniand Andrala, all in the Dibang Valley district; forest clearance for widening and strengthening of Itanagar to Jote road of 20 km in Papum Pare district; for construction of 135 M span permanent bridge at Pinjoli Nallah on BCT road in West Kameng; for construction of flood protection work near the general ground at upstream of Decorai Irrigation Project at Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang; for construction of Mipi-Andralaroad in Dibang Valley; for augmentation of water supply at Roing and forest clearance for the widening of NH-415 (old NH-52A) from Papu-Nallah to Banderdewa.

The State Board for Wildlife, constituted under Section 6 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, is the highest advisory body in the state to advise the government on wildlife preservation.

Any proposal for developmental activity in protected areas (wildlife sanctuaries, national parks), eco-sensitive zone, or wildlife-bearing forests is first placed on the board and then sent to the National Board for Wildlife for clearance.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief Wildlife Warden N. Tam, members of the State Board for Wildlife and officers of the department also attended the meeting.

Also read | Arunachal: Hollongi Airport project engineer conferred with Sir Visvesveraya Award

Trending Stories









