Itanagar: The aspirants for the posts of assistant engineers, the exam of which was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on August 26 and 27 last, have demanded the state government for cancellation of the exam and speedy investigation of the paper leak fiasco.

Addressing reporters at the Press Club here on Sunday, the issue Chairman Techi Puru informed that the aspirants demanded for cancellation of AE (Civil) examination 2021-22 conducted by APPSC.

They also demanded for suspension of the present APPSC Chairman and Secretary if the examination cannot be cancelled by the commission, he added.

“We demand the police department for speedy investigation of the case in order to re-conduct the examination at the earliest and to reveal the names of the culprits involved in public domain,” he said.

Puru further informed that there was conflict between prelims and mains students regarding re-conduct of theexamination for which he blamed the Commission for its mistake and trying to create chaos among them.

“Re-conduct of examination, whether it is prelims or mains should be decided as per the police investigation, therefore, we urge for fast-track investigation”, Puru said.

“How can you demand for re-conduct of prelims or mains examination without the arrest of culprits?” Puruquestioned to all aspirants and organisations for demanding re-conduct of particular (prelims or mains) examination. He appealed to those organisations showing interest in the issue, not to mislead and misguide the students.

“The commission needs to filter its officers”, said Puruwhile alleging involvement of ‘multi-crore racket’ run by some high profile APPSC officers resulting to such malicious practice in any examination conducted by the commission.

He also appealed to the aspirants to fight together against the commission and not to be divided saying, “Let us trust the investigation team and allow it to decide on the re-conduct of examination as per facts and findings.”

The core-commitee of aspirants would be conducting its own way of investigation along-side the police investigation as we no longer trust the commission, he said.

The aspirants have approached the students’ organisations including, AAPSU and ANSU to which they have assured to pursue the issue with the state government, informed the chairman

On September 23 next, a peaceful rally will be conducted from Akashdeep to tennis court at IG Park here, he added while appealing to all APPSC aspirants to join it.

Earlier, on August 29, a case has been registered at the Itanagar police station by a candidate in connection to the leakage of question paper prior to the examination for the posts of AE (Civil) conducted by APPSC.

A total of five persons have been arrested by the police till date, among which one person has been identified as Akshilesh Yadav, a teacher at the Jeju coaching institute, and Thomas Gaduk, a student at the institute. Others include the father of a student while two others are government officials.

Also, a petition in the court was filed demanding a stay in the declaration of the AE (Civil) mains examination result in which a total of 415 candidates appeared for 33 posts.

Currently, the APPSC building is sealed as it is under police investigation in connection with the exam paper leakage case.

