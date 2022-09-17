Modi's leadership guided Arunachal to achieve several milestones: CM Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his political acumen and leadership which “guided the country in general and this northeastern state in particular to achieve several milestones”.

Khandu, on the opening ceremony of Seva Pakhwada’ (service rendering for fortnight) here, marking Modi’s 72nd birthday, said the PM has ensured the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh and its people.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Honored to attend #SevaPakhwada, a fortnight long program dedicated to serve our people, at Itanagar organized to mark 72nd birthday celebration of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Service with dedication is at the core of our idea of #GoodGovernance as envisioned by Hon PM. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/W0LzdkdGQR — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 17, 2022

“India is such a diverse country; running it is not an easy job. I believe the right person became the prime minister at the right time. The transformation that came about in India under his leadership says it all,” the chief minister said.

The BJP has organised fortnight-long Seva Pakhwada till October 2 across the country.

During the period, party workers will arrange blood donation camps, free health check-ups, distribute equipment among differently abled persons and conduct vaccination drives.

In line with Modi’s call to make India tuberculosis-free by 2025, party workers will also adopt patients suffering from the disease in their respective areas.

“We, as Indians, are lucky to have Modi as our prime minister,” Khandu said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Modi has brought about productive and people-friendly reforms in governance. His dedication, political acumen and leadership guided the country in general and Arunachal in particular to achieve several milestones.

“We have always tried our best to follow his advice. And with much pride, we can say that we have effected several game-changing reforms. I dedicate whatever we, as a state government, have achieved in the last six years to our prime minister,” the CM maintained.

He urged upon his colleagues in the government, BJP workers and other stakeholders to commit themselves to the service of the state and its people.

On the occasion, Khandu also welcomed former minister from Tirap district, Tinkhap Taiju, into the BJP fold. Taiju, who was the state vice-president of the Congress, quit the grand old party recently.

Also read | Not percentile, universities to use ‘normalised’ CUET scores for merit lists: UGC

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









