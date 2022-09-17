Security forces deployed in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh delivered yet another blow to the illegal extortion network orchestrated by NSCN K-YA on September 15.

A joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and Longding Police tracked the movement of an overground worker, who has been aiding the extortion attempts by self-styled Sgt Wanglem Wangsu of the NSCN K-YA from Ozakho village for several days.

Subsequently, security forces nabbed the individual near Chattung village of Longding, while he was involved in the transhipment of extortion money from Ozakho village.

During the initial interrogation, the apprehended worker confessed his involvement in extortion attempts on behalf of Wangsu of NSCN K-YA.

The arrested overground worker has been handed over to Longding Police and an FIR has been registered. The arrest of the individual is a massive blow to the illegal extortion network of NSCN K- YA in the region.

