Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has taken strong exception to the reported paper leakage incident of the recently conducted examination for Assistant Engineer (Civil) by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Reiterating that the state government will not tolerate any kind of corruption, Khandu said anyone found involved in the incident, irrespective of his or her position or status, will not be spared.

“It is indeed frustrating that despite our sincerest efforts to streamline the recruitment process, incidents like this occur out of the blue. I assure the candidates and the people that action will be taken against the guilty and the point of leakage investigated and rectified so that it is not repeated in future,” Khandu said in a statement here Friday evening.

Assuring that “no one will be allowed to play with the future of youths”, Khandu said the police are seriously investigating the case and so far, five persons have been arrested. While two were arrested on September 11, a day after a case was registered at the Itanagar Police Station, three arrests were made on Friday and the investigation is still on.

Khandu sent out a stern warning to all, both government officials and private individuals, not to interfere in the recruitment process for their personal gains.

“I repeat, no form of corruption in any field will be tolerated. Those found involved will have to face the music. Period,” he added.

Khandu further added that the state government is committed to strengthening both the APPSC and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) and making the two recruiting agencies robust and corruption-free.

