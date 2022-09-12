Arunachal: Man accused of raping 13-year-old girl arrested

Itanagar: The Longding police on Sunday apprehended a man who had raped a 13-year-old schoolgirl after kidnapping and taking her to Assam on February 27.

The man, identified as Tajem Pansang of Chopnu village, was brought to the Kanubari police station where he confessed to raping the minor after kidnapping and taking her to Assam and committing other crimes.

“Our team worked relentlessly on a complaint lodged on February 28 about the kidnapping of the minor girl from Tewai School. The accused was learnt to have raped the girl in a hotel in Sonari, Assam, and then fled to Nagaland,” a police officer said on Monday.

The man was said to have tried to join an underground outfit after the incident in Assam. An investigation was started after an FIR was registered against him under Section 366(A) of the IPC and 6/8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

“We received information that the accused was recently seen near Chopnu. A team led by SDPO Kanubari and the officer-in-charge of Kanubari police station raided the area and was able to catch him after a four-hour operation,” the officer said.

Pansang, the police said, was also involved in the rape of two minors in 2014 and a burglary case in 2013.

