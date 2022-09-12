4 'kidnapped' girls from Arunachal rescued in Assam

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police has rescued four “kidnapped” girls from a lodge in Assam’s Guwahati, officials said on Monday.

Personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police in coordination with Assam Police officers rescued the minors in a joint operation on Sunday and arrested a woman, who has emerged as the prime suspect, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more In a suspected trafficking case, Changlang district police in co-ord with Assam police recovered 4 missing minor girls within 24 hours from Guwahati. Apprehended one accused woman.

Swift action taken! @BrigMishra@PemaKhanduBJP@felix_bamang@assampolice pic.twitter.com/upWe3m1zF3 — Arunachal Pradesh Police (@ArunachalPolice) September 9, 2022

On September 8, the Diyun Police Station in Changlang district had received a complaint about four girls missing from the Manabhum area.

Following this, Arunachal Pradesh Police launched an investigation and traced the location of the girls, the officials said.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo coordinated with Assam Police DIGP Prasanta Changmai and DCP of Dispur Sudhakar Singh to zero in on the exact whereabouts of the missing minors, they said.

After completing the legal formalities and necessary counselling, the rescued girls were handed over to their guardians through the Child Welfare Committee of Changlang, police said.

Also read | Manipur: Five govt officials held for tampering land records

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









