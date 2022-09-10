Guwahati: To honour General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff to the nation, a solemn dedication ceremony was held at Kibithu on Saturday under the aegis of the state government.

The event was attended by Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D Mishra, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, senior military and civilian dignitaries, and the daughters of General Bipin Rawat.

During the ceremony, Kibithu Military Camp was renamed General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison, wherein a grand gate built in local traditional architectural style was inaugurated by the Governor.

The 22-km road stretch from Walong to Kibithu was dedicated as General Bipin Rawat Marg by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. A majestic life-size mural of the General was also unveiled during the event.

See more In a glowing tribute to the courage, valour and patriotism of First Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, happy to have dedicated the 22 Km-road stretch from Walong to Kibithu as Gen Bipin Rawat Marg, today. pic.twitter.com/01hHKDE50z — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 10, 2022

General Rawat commanded his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles as a Colonel at Kibithu from 1999-2000 and contributed to strengthening the security structure of the area.

Kibithu is a small hamlet on the banks of the Lohit Valley in the Eastern most part of India. A circle under the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, Kibithu is also an important Military Camp of the Indian Army guarding the Line of Actual Control.

His vision and foresight were instrumental in implementing the infrastructural development and social growth in the area, which greatly benefitted the local people.

His untimely demise in December 2021 left an irreplaceable void in the country.

The dedication ceremony has further synergized civil-military relations and is a befitting tribute to the first Chief of Defence Staff of India.

