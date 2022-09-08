Railways not to disturb water bodies while laying track: Arunachal Minister

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Transport Minister Nakap Nalo on Thursday said that the Northeast Frontier Railway has assured the state government not to disturb the flow of rivers and streams while laying broad gauge line from Ruksin to Pasighat in East Siang district.

Allaying apprehension made by senior Congress member Ninong Ering that the railway line could block the flow of rivers and streams in areas like 12 Mile, Rani, Sile and other adjoining areas of the district, known as the ‘rice bowl’ of the state, Nalo informed the Assembly that the state government had taken up the matter with the railway authorities who have assured not to disturb the rivers and streams along the new railway track.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The railway authorities have agreed to construct bridges over such water bodies without disturbing them, Nalo said and added that the BJP government in the state would work for the welfare of the people.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour discussion, Ering said that if the government would not take preventive measures, rivers and streams would dry up and a drought-like situation may prevail in the near future.

The Congress MLA said that the government should adopt a policy on how to tame the rivers and streams in the area to minimise environmental impact, adding the government should moot ideas on how to channelise the rivers so that it create no havoc in the future after construction of the railway line.

Also read | West Bengal: CM slams Centre for not inviting her to be part of Hasina’s visit

Trending Stories









