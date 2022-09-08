Arunachal: Youth Congress expresses concern over price rise, Centre's policies

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Thursday expressed concern over price rise, unemployment and divisive policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Taking part in the Indian Nationa Congress’s nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley on Thursday, APYC president Tarh Johny, while invalidating the claims of all-round development by the BJP ministers, said that “the tall claims of double-engine government providing benefits to people at the grassroots level are merely in speech and are not based on facts.”

Johny said in the last eight years, the state hasn’t received any special package from the Centre. “Whatever they are claiming as development packages are actually gifts from the previous Congress government,” he said.

Johny said the prices of essential commodities have risen drastically to more than 100 per cent within a span of eight years of the NDA government coming to power.

Terming the imposition of Good and Services Tax as the root cause of the price rise, Johny said the GST has been imposed to fill the pockets of “a few millionaires”.

“The combination of price rise and GST has brought the economic status of the upper middle class to lower and lower economic class to an even worse situation,” he said.

On the rising unemployment rate, the APYC said the youth of the country was paralyzed due to “high and chronic unemployment”.

“Society will be healthy when youngsters are strong and engaged in gainful employment,” Jhony said.

He said under the BJP-led NDA government, the unemployment rate in the country has reached its worst stage.

“In 2022, the unemployment rate rose to 7.6% from 3.6% in 2014,” he added.

The APYC president also condemned the government for promising two crore jobs every year, claiming that it has remained “lip service”.

“When not even two lakh jobs are provided, 16 crore jobs in 8 years is out of the question,” he said.

He accused the government of ruining the future of the youngsters with their false promises.

“The time has come to bring an end to the draconian policies of the BJP government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the City Congress Committee and Block Congress Committees of 13-Itanagar and 14-Doimukh also organized a padayatra from the Indira Gandhi Bhawan in Naharlagun to Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here.

The rally, which was also organized as a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was flagged-off by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and former chief minister Nabam Tuki also flagged off a padyatra from the De-Dolo Bridge Point to Sagalee Town in Papum Pare district which was organized by the 15-Sagalee Block Congress Committee.

Similar rallies were also organized by the Congress in the Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Siang, East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts.

On the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the APCC said they are organizing padayatra in the state in solidarity with the Congress’ 3500-km foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

According to the party, the rally is a “gigantic national endeavour to provide an alternative to the politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice and to the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities.”

