Itanagar: The special investigating team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh police has unravelled a multi-crore financial and employment scam.

The police had arrested a person identified as Dipjyoti Das alias Jintu Kumar (30) for his involvement in a multi-crore financial and employment scam in June. SIT SP (Crime) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the accused pretended to be an employee of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and used it to cheat the people.

He said the case was registered in June and the arrest was made after 20 days. The accused was sent to judicial custody in mid-July.

SIT case number 8/22 under sections 419, 420, 468, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

“It took the police almost three months to break down the entire chain of the financial and employment scam. Also, all the 31 victims were identified by the police through financial transactions of the accused,” he said.

He said the accused mainly targeted young vulnerable youths from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam by offering employment in the IOCL unit at Noonmati, Assam. The accused had access to the employee quota and used to charge a deposit fee from the victims if they wanted to access the quota.

Singh said the other method of duping was by offering to procure licenses for petrol pumps and LPG agencies for which Das charged a handsome fee. Both the fraudulent schemes had no substance, and unsuspecting victims got cheated of crores of money.

“One victim from the state was cheated of ₹1.18 crore. The total duped amount was more than ₹2.5 crore,” he said.

He appealed to the people who have been cheated in the IOCL scam to come to the SIT as the case has been registered.

Singh said the police have recovered ₹7,14,000 in cash from the accused and a building built by him with the proceeds of crime has been identified.

“We have submitted an application before the court for the liquidation of a three-storied building costing about ₹1.85-crore built on a plot of land in Sanpara with the cheated money so that the victims can be paid back,” he said, adding that the accused had built the building in his relative’s name.

The SIT also recovered two phones, seven debit cards, a PAN card, a driving License, an ID card of IOCL and other incriminating documents from the possession of the accused.

The team is at present interrogating some beneficiaries to identify his accomplices.

