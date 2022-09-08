Bands from across India will be showcasing the best of talent in the remote village of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh, later this month. As the Ziro Festival of Music is set to mark its return after three years, here’s a lowdown of bands and artists who’ll be coming to Northeast India to perform – some for the first time in the region.

Baba Sehgal

Baba Sehgal is acclaimed to be the first Indian rapper. His entertainment career began in the 1990s, when he emerged as part of the indie pop scene. Sehgal’s first album was Dilruba (1990), followed by Alibaba (1991). Then came his biggest hit album Thanda Thanda Pani (1992), which sold 5 million cassettes, making it the first successful Indian rap album.

Baba Sehgal will be performing on October 1 at the Simba Pwlo Stage.

Bipul Chettri & The Travelling Band

Bipul is a singer-songwriter from Kalimpong whose music is inspired by the folk sounds of the Himalayas and melodies long forgotten in the space of time. Bipul travels extensively with The Travelling Band for all his concerts that consist of a line-up of experienced musicians and crew.

Bipul Chettri & The Travelling Band will be performing on October 2 at the Simba Pwlo Stage.

Dr Kamala Shankar

Vidushi Dr. Kamala Shankar is the first woman and one of the most renowned Indian Classical Slide Guitarists of India . Her music is popularly known as the Singing Guitar. With her contribution to promote Indian Classical Music, she has been conferred with the National Award Kumar Gandharva Samman in 2009 by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy Samman in 2013.

Dr Kamala Shankar will be performing on October 2 at the Signature Danyi Stage.

Easy Wanderlings

Easy Wanderlings are a band from Pune who describe their work as a musical journal of cherished memories and conversations, weaving a tapestry of soul, pop & folk music.

Easy Wanderlings will be performing on September 29 at the Simba Pwlo Stage.

Jumme Khan

Part of a Jogi family from Pinan village in Alwar, Rajasthan, Jumme Khan epitomizes the spirit of Mewar – a veritable melting pot of culture, religion, and polity – in the secularity of his subjects and themes. Accompanied by his band of musicians, he uses a combination of harmonium, chimta, dholak, and the single-stringed bhapang – his instrument of choice – to retell stories – ancient, mythological as well as contemporary.

Jumme Khan will be performing on October 2 at the Signature Danyi Stage.

Laxmi Bomb

Laxmi Bomb is a fiery electronic rap/rock act from Mumbai. The band, while having released five EP’s and one full-length album, have toured at venues that include New York (Mondo Festival), Azores, Portugal (Tremor Festival) as well as a six-city tour across the Malaysian Peninsula. Laxmi Bomb will also be releasing their second full-length album, named Ramdevi later this year. True to their name, expect a host of fireworks and a cracker of a show, every time the bomb shall blow.

Laxmi Bomb will be performing on September 30 at the Simba Pwlo Stage.

Motherjane

Motherjane is one of the oldest rock acts from Kochi, Kerala. Founded in 1996, Motherjane journeyed from being a college band to an international band loved across India. Their music can be best classified as ethnic progressive rock, fusing sounds from the vast soundscapes of India.

Motherjane will be performing on September 29 at the Simba Pwlo Stage.

Rabbi Shergill

Rabbi Shergill’s music has been described variously as rock, punjabi, with a bani style melody, with influences from sufi and folk music. He has been called Punjabi music’s true urban balladeer. His debut album Rabbi was released in 2004 which included the much-loved chart topper song Bulla Ki Jaana, based on the Kafi poem written by the Punjabi Sufi saint Bulleh Shah. He has worked extensively in Bollywood thereafter.

Rabbi Shergill will be performing on October 2 at the Simba Pwlo Stage.

Rehmat-e-Nusrat

Rehmat-e-Nusrat are a group of young musicians from Uttarakhand who bring a fresh new perspective to the timeless tradition of sufi music. The group, formed in 2014, presents qawwalis by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sufiyana kalaams by the great poets Amir Khusrao, Meera Bai, Baba Bulleh Shah, Kabir bhajans, and original compositions.

Rehmat-e-Nusrat will be performing on October 1 at the Signature Danyi Stage.

Sapta

Sapta is one of India’s top live electronic acts. Formed in 2007 by Marti Bharath, Sapta has continuously evolved to make their sound different and has been crafting a whole new dimension in the Indian electro-rock community for over 15 years. It features an eclectic mix of original electronic music layered with synthesizers, infectious rhythms and catchy vocal melodies brought to life with acoustic and electronic instruments.

Sapta will be performing on September 30 at the Simba Pwlo Stage.

The two stages at the festival, Signature Danyi Stage and Simba Pwlo Stage are set to showcase a delightful amalgamation of India’s best artists, giving the audience an opportunity to explore new music and an opportunity from emerging artists to learn from established acts.

The festival is scheduled for 29 September–2 October. Visit www.zirofestival.com to book your passes and stay.

