Itanagar: Arunachalee karateka Lipin Ete has made the country proud by winning a bronze medal in the 10th Commonwealth Karate Championships 2022 on Wednesday.
The event is presently underway in Birmingham, England.
Ete won the medal for India in the junior female individual kumite event.
The 16-year-old had recently won a bronze medal in the junior girls’ kata event at the Thailand Open Karate Championships-2022 held in Phuket, Thailand.
Lipin had won a silver in the 8th Commonwealth Karate Do Championships in U-9 girls kata event.
Meanwhile, another karateka from Arunachal, Bake Tarium, has reached the final round of the junior male individual kata event.
Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association (APAKA) president Renshi Yarda Niki has congratulated Ete for bringing laurels for the state and the country.
