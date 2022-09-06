Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh Government along with the Indian Army has pressed its men and machinery in the search and rescue operations to trace Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao despite bad weather and incessant rainfall.

However, the search operations have been severely affected by relentless downpour.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Kameng, Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla claimed that the search and rescue (SAR) operation is facing challenges as persistent rain over the past few days has led to swelling of all rivers, including Kameng, Kania and Wapriyang Bung.

“As the water level is dangerously increasing in Wapriyang Bung, foot-based SAR operation is called-off with immediate effect,” Polumatla said.

The DC further said that they will now focus on conducting a helicopter-based SAR. “All preparations are in place for an effective and swift operation,” he added.

Tapi Mra, who is the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest has been missing with his assistant Niku Dao. They were on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyari Satam, one of the highest peaks in the frontier state.

Mra, who is also the Secretary General of Mountaineering Association of Arunachal Pradesh, had summited the world’s highest peak on May 21, 2009.

According to reports, two ALH and two Cheetah helicopters have been deployed for aerial reconnaissance of the location.

Beside the Indian Army, Arunachal’s Scout Teams have also being deployed for initiating ground operations in the challenging terrain. A 34-member infantry unit consisting of 31 Army personnel and three local mountaineers have been deployed to carry out the SAR operations.

