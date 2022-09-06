AIFF treasurer Kipa Ajay slams critics suggesting Rijiju interfered in polls

Itanagar: Newly-elected All India Football Federation (AIFF) treasurer Kipa Ajay on Tuesday slammed allegations that Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju interfered in the AIIF elections.

“It was very unfortunate and utterly condemnable that false allegations were levelled against Rijiju. He had worked tirelessly for the development of sports in the country during his stint as the Union sports minister and has always encouraged the sportspersons in every discipline to develop and reach new heights,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to a PTI report, Rajasthan State Association president Manvendra Singh had alleged that Rijiju was at the hotel where the AIFF members stayed and told them to vote against Bhaichung Bhutia in the AIFF president elections.

“Some people are making false allegations to defame him,” Ajay said without taking any names.

He thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), his fellow executive members of the state football body, the Kipa Welfare Society, his family members and the people of the state for their support and blessings and dedicated his win to them.

He promised to work hard in his best capacity for the development of football in the state, the Northeast and the nation as a whole.

In a reception programme jointly organised by KWS and APFA at Naharlagun, both organizations congratulated Kipa on his win.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal Assembly pays tribute to former minister Changkom Hondik

Trending Stories









