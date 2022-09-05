Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that the rebuilding and refurbishing exercise of government schools in Arunachal Pradesh has already begun and all infrastructural requirements of the institutions would be fulfilled by 2030.

“The Arunachal government, under the National Education Policy, is committed to rebuilding all dilapidated schools and providing basic facilities for students as well as teachers so that they can concentrate on quality education. The process of rebuilding and refurbishing of schools has already begun in a phased manner,” the chief minister said.

Khandu, who was addressing the State Awards 2022 for teacher’s event at the state banquet hall here, further asked the chief secretary to call upon the deputy commissioners and DDSEs to take stock of each school in their jurisdiction and submit the reports to the government for further action.

On complaints of shortage of teachers in the state, Khandu revealed that there are 3,600 government and government-aided schools in Arunachal as of date with 16,000 teachers.

He summarized that if the posting of teachers is rationalized there would be an adequate number of teachers for all schools.

While directing the education department to evolve and implement a robust mechanism for rational transfer and posting of teachers, Khandu urged the Arunachal Teacher’s Association (ATA) to cooperate and assist in the department’s endeavour in this regard.

He, however, informed that the state government has already approved the recruitment of a sufficient number of teachers through the state public service commission to meet the demand.

On poor management of schools, especially in rural areas, Khandu advocated reviving the system of school management committees involving local community members. He viewed that earlier schools were looked after by village community members that ensured the proper functioning of the schools.

The chief minister on the occasion also informed that the lone Arunachal State University at Pasighat will start functioning this year.

Earlier, Khandu along with education minister Taba Tedir and chief secretary Dharmendra gave away the State Awards 2022 to 31 selected teachers working in government and government-aided schools in various parts of the state for their meritorious service in imparting quality and moral education to the students.

The event also marked the Teachers’ Day celebrations.

The 31 state awardees for this year included five lady teachers and two from government-aided Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (Oyan and Ziro).

Congratulating the awardees on behalf of the people, Khandu commended the role of teachers in shaping the future generation of the state, especially those posted in interior places.

He expressed gratitude to the teachers for imparting quality education to students despite facing several hardships in terms of facilities.

“Though Arunachal Pradesh has been a late starter in almost all sectors, including education, the contribution of our teachers in making education a vibrant sector is immeasurable,” he said.

“We cannot avoid the influence of the internet on a student’s formative years but as teachers, we can surely guide them to use the web for positive development and knowledge gain,” he said.

Minister Tedir congratulated the teachers for their hard work that has resulted in a better pass percentage in this year’s class 10 and 12 examinations.

He said after dismal performances in previous years and the Covid-19 hindrance, the pass percentage this year was 40% and 79% respectively for class 10 and 12 examinations.

“Though we are below par of the national average, it is a positive sign. With our concerted efforts we aim to touch at least the national average next year,” he said.

He informed that the regularization of 118 Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and 400 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers is under process and soon the APPSC would be recruiting 482 teachers, both PGT and TGT included.

He also informed that the government has already requested the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to recruit a sufficient number of lecturers and assistant professors for colleges in the state.

Tedir sought cooperation from all stakeholders to revitalize the education scenario in the state and assured that the government will leave no stone unturned for a massive turnaround in the coming years.

Khandu, Tedir and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes to the portrait of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an acclaimed teacher, on whose birth anniversary Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year across the country.

List of State Awardee Teachers (2022):

1) Brajendra Singh, PGT, Govt H S School, Bomdila

2) Manmohan Jha, PGT, IGJ Govt H S School, Pasighat

3) MoirangthemSurchand Singh, PGT, Govt H S School, Chongkham

4) Pradeep Debnath, PGT, Govt H S School, Namsai

5) Umesh Kumar, PGT, Dani KuniaGovt H S School, Ziro

6) JomeDoji Kadu, Headmistress, Govt Sec School, Changlang

7) Baliram Prasad, TGT, Govt Sec School, Toru (Papum Pare)

8) Kamaleshwar Prasad Singh, TGT, Govt H S School, Jang (Tawang)

9) Pratibha Rani, TGT, Govt H S School, Dari

10) Rajendra Prasad, TGT, Govt Sec School, Lida (Upper Subansiri)

11) Ram Adya, TGT, IGJ Govt H S School, Pasighat

12) Ramesh Chandra Pandey, TGT, Govt H S School, Tezu

13) Saraswati Kumari, TGT, Govt H S School, Ganga

14) Shyamjee Verma, TGT, Govt H S School, Mahadevpur

15) Sumant Kumar Pathak, TGT, Govt H S School, Nyapin

16) Tai Kaha, TGT, Govt H S School, Sangram

17) ZimenRiba, TGT, Govt Sec School, Pachin

18) Awanish Kumar Singh, TGT, Govt Primary School, Raj Bhavan

