Assam-Arunachal regional panels tour border hamlets, interact with villagers

Guwahati: Residents of three border villages – Dikalmukh, Dipik and Baliso – wish to be with Arunachal Pradesh while about 40 percent of residents of Paso village, mainly from the Karbi community, want to be with Assam.

This was disclosed on Friday by Assam Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, after interacting with border villagers in Biswanath district (Assam) and Pakke Kessang district (Arunachal) along with Arunachal minister Mama Natung.

Hazarika and Natung had led the regional border panels from the two states.

The visit is a follow-up of the meeting between the two ministers in Sonitpur district of central Assam on August 22.

It was decided in the meeting that both the regional panel chairpersons would lead delegations to ‘areas of differences’ along the inter-state boundary during the first week of September.

As it is, regional committees from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had initiated the process of visits to the “points of differences” along the inter-state border on August 22, seven weeks after the Namsai Declaration was signed by the chief ministers of the two states.

It may be recalled that Assam and Arunachal Pradesh held the third round of chief minister-level inter-state boundary talks at Namsai on July 15 and mutually agreed in principle to solve border issues in 123 “disputed” villages, with issues in 37 of them more or less resolved already.

Under the Namsai Declaration, both the states have agreed to constitute 12 regional committees, each covering the 12 districts of Arunachal Pradesh and the counterpart districts of Assam for joint verification of 123 villages.

The regional committees, after visiting the 86 villages, and interacting with the villagers, will submit their first tranche of report where consensus has arrived, by September 15, 2022.

Factors such as historical perspective, administrative convenience, contiguity and people’s will to delineate the inter-state will be taken into account while preparing the reports.

It may be mentioned that a decision has been taken earlier that all border issues between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be confined to those raised before the Local Commission in 2007.

During the visit on Friday, Hazarika, while interacting with mediapersons at Baliso, said that the central government would be requested to take necessary measures in regard to areas in Dikalmukh which fall under the forest department.

Hazarika was accompanied by MLAs Ranjit Dutta and Pramod Borthakur while Natung was accompanied by legislator Biyuram Wahge. Senior district officials from both the states were also part of the visiting committees.

