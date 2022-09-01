Itanagar: The Capital police led by Itanagar sub-divisional police officer Kamdam Sikom on Wednesday arrested two persons for robbery from the Zero Point area here.

A woman had on July 09 lodged a complaint at the Itanagar Police Station stating that she had been robbed by two unknown persons who approached her at the Vivek Vihar area at around 3.30 pm on July 08.

A case under Section 394/34 of the Indian Penal Code was accordingly registered by the police.

A team comprising of SDPO Sikom, inspectors Ongsa Ronrang and Phasang Simi and constables B Medhi, B Tani and Polo Tallo was formed under the supervision of Capital SP Jimmy Chiram to catch the duo who were later arrested from the Zero Point area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Takam Diet and Likha Tado, both 22 years of age.

The mobile phone of the complainant and the motorcycle which was used to carry out the robbery has also been recovered and seized by the police.

