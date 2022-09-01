Guwahati: The Indian Army has launched massive search and rescue operations to trace mountaineers Tapi Mra and Niku Dao, who have been missing since August 17 during an official expedition to the snow-capped Khyarisatam Mountain in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district.

A team comprising of 31 army personnel, 3 local mountaineers, and 60 porters left for the foot-based search and rescue operation on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Notably, the state government has sought help from the Indian Army’s Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps in the search and rescue mission.

According to the deputy commissioner of East Kameng District, two members of the expedition team remained untraceable since August 17 as reported by the remaining six members of the team, who reached Seppa from their expedition base camp on the evening of August 29.

Meawnhile, two advanced light helicopters (ALH) and two Cheetah helicopters have been put on standby for the search and rescue mission and they will be used for aerial reconnaissance of the area with one of the team members onboard once the weather clears.

Tapi Mra became the first person from Arunachal to summit Everest in 2009.

The Indian Army’s highly-trained special forces and Arunachal Scouts teams have also been employed for the ground-search operations in the challenging terrain of the expedition area.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Arunachal mountaineer goes missing

Trending Stories









